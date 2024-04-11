2 teens arrested for carjacking after deadly shooting at Sacramento light rail station

SACRAMENTO - A 16-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that happened moments after a deadly shooting on a light rail at a station in East Sacramento last month, police said.

The two teens were booked into juvenile hall for a carjacking warrant. The carjacking happened moments after 25-year-old Levell Murphy of Sacramento was shot on a light rail at the station at 65th and Q Streets on March 21. Murphy died at the scene.

Two other people were wounded and rushed to the hospital.

Police confirmed they believe the carjacking and homicide were related the day after the shooting. Police said the homicide case will be presented to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, who will then decide whether homicide charges will be filed.

Services at the rail station in East Sacramento were closed for the investigation but reopened the following day.

CBS Sacramento spoke with Eric Currington, who said the two suspects carjacked his son while parked at Urijah Faber's Ultimate Fitness gym at Folsom and 65th.

The suspects were not identified due to their age.