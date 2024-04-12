2 homeless people arrested for assault, hate crime at Folsom City Park, police say

FOLSOM - Two homeless people were arrested on assault and hate crime charges after an assault at the Folsom City Park on Thursday evening, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police received a report of a fight at the Folsom City Park near the Library gazebo.

Police said the victim was sitting alone in the park painting when the suspect held the victim to the ground while they punched and kicked the victim more than 50 times. The suspects used homophobic slurs and prevented the victim from escaping, police said.

The victim was eventually able to get away and took off to their home. When police contacted the victim, officers saw visible injuries.

The suspect, 22-year-old Zakari Newton-Allen and 35-year-old Ashley Archer, were contacted and arrested for battery, assault and hate crime charges.