2 arrested after string of car burglaries in Folsom

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

FOLSOM – Two suspects are under arrest after a string of car burglaries in Folsom over the weekend.

Folsom police say, early Monday morning, a citizen called to report that someone looked to be breaking into their neighbor's truck.

A total of four vehicle burglaries were discovered along the block, police say.

Officers got to the scene in time to stop the suspects, 33-year-old Citrus Heights resident Nickolas Lopez and 39-year-old Sacramento resident Mark Abell. Not only did the suspects have stolen property, police say, the car they were driving had also been reported stolen.

Both men have been booked into Sacramento County Jail and are facing theft-related charges. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 8:50 AM PST

