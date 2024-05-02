2 arrested after seen driving stolen forklift and drinking wine in Auburn, police say

AUBURN - Two men were arrested after officers said they found them driving a stolen forklift down an Auburn road and drinking from a bottle of wine early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 2 a.m., stating that a forklift linked to the endurance race event was stolen from the area of Lincoln Way and High Street.

The forklift was then found on Lincoln Way with police saying Steven Mockel was driving and Eric Temple was a passenger, drinking from a bottle of wine.

When officers tried to stop the men, they took off running, police said. They were caught a short time later, police said.

But after they got out of the forklift, it rolled back and smashed into a business's fence. It's unclear the extent of the damage the forklift caused to the business.

Mockel was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and DUI. Temple was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.