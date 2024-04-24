2 Sacramento-area homes damaged in fire, 2 people detained

ANTELOPE - Two people were detained and two homes have major damage after a fire broke out in a Sacramento County neighborhood Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to the 4500 block of Country Run Way in the Antelope area for reports of a house fire shortly before 10:30 a.m. But when crews arrived, they said they found two homes on fire.

Firefighters placed a hose line around the fire, saying those actions helped prevent the fire from becoming worse.

Firefighters said a large amount of combustible items in a garage fire helped fuel the fire and burn into the neighbor's home on Wednesday, April 24. Sac Metro Fire

One of the challenges while battling the fire was the amount of combustible items in the garage, saying this helped fuel the fire and burn into the neighbor's home.

Law enforcement was also called out to the scene as a Sacramento Metro Fire spokesperson said there were reports of a potential argument. He said that the issue was deescalated as law enforcement was able to arrive quickly.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two people were detained, but no other information was immediately available.

No injuries were reported.