2-alarm fire damages apartment building in Vacaville

By CBS13 Staff

VACAVILLE – An apartment building in Vacaville was evacuated after a fire in an upstairs unit early Thursday afternoon.

The scene was along Sara Court. Vacaville Fire crews responded to the scene around 1:20 p.m. and found flames coming from a 16-unit building.

A second alarm was called and firefighters made quick work of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire is unclear.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.  

First published on September 1, 2022 / 2:15 PM

