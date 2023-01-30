2-alarm fire breaks out at Stockton home
STOCKTON - A two-alarm fire damaged a home in Stockton Monday.
The fire broke out at a home -- possibly a duplex or a triplex -- in the 9500 block of Bankroft Way near Stanfield Drive and rose to two alarms.
The fire appears to have caused heavy damage to the home and has destroyed an older-model Mustang parked in front of the home.
This is a developing story.
