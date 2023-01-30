Watch CBS News
Local News

2-alarm fire breaks out at Stockton home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

2-alarm fire breaks out a home in stockton
2-alarm fire breaks out a home in stockton 01:18

STOCKTON - A two-alarm fire damaged a home in Stockton Monday. 

The fire broke out at a home -- possibly a duplex or a triplex -- in the 9500 block of Bankroft Way near Stanfield Drive and rose to two alarms.

stockton-fire.jpg

The fire appears to have caused heavy damage to the home and has destroyed an older-model Mustang parked in front of the home. 

This is a developing story. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.