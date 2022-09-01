Watch CBS News
2 accused of robbing woman in Modesto Costco parking lot

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO – Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an elderly woman in the Modesto Costco parking lot early Wednesday afternoon.

Modesto police say the suspects went up to the woman when she was in car. One of the suspects then opened the woman's passenger door and took her purse off of the seat.

Police say the woman's credit card was then used at a Walmart in Stockton.

This helped officers quickly hone-in on the suspects, however. Police soon caught the suspects at a gas station near the store and arrested them.

The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Charles Prince and 19-year-old Leonard Bell.

Investigators say they also discovered evidence that another person was a victim of fraud during Prince and Bell's arrest. 

