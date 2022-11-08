$2.04 billion jackpot winning Powerball ticket sold in California

Powerball numbers announced following overnight delay Powerball numbers announced following overnight delay 02:51

One extremely lucky person in California has won the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, the California Lottery announced on Tuesday.

We are so excited and we just can’t hide it 🥳👏🎉. Not only did California have the BIG #Powerball winner, three more tickets matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball in Gardena, Beaumont, and San Francisco. Congratulations to all our players! #CALottery — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

Monday's drawing was scheduled for Monday night but was held off because one state's lottery needed "additional time to process its sales and play data," the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement Tuesday morning.

After the issue was resolved, the winning numbers were announced Tuesday morning: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball being 10.

Along with the ticket that matched all numbers, California also had three other tickets that matched 5 numbers – winning those people about $1,000,000. Those tickets were sold in Gardena, Beaumont and San Francisco, the California Lottery says.