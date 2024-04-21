19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting, another man wounded, police say

STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway after two men were shot, including a 19-year-old man who died, in Stockton Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to the 600 block of El Camino Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday where they found two men had been shot.

The 19-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were rushed to the hospital, where the teenager died.

A man was detained at the scene, but police have not identified the man.

Homicide detectives responded to take over the investigation, which remains ongoing.