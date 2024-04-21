Watch CBS News
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting, another man wounded, police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway after two men were shot, including a 19-year-old man who died, in Stockton Sunday morning, police said. 

Police responded to the 600 block of El Camino Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday where they found two men had been shot. 

The 19-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were rushed to the hospital, where the teenager died. 

A man was detained at the scene, but police have not identified the man. 

Homicide detectives responded to take over the investigation, which remains ongoing. 

First published on April 21, 2024 / 3:05 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

