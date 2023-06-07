19-year-old graduates with PhD from UC Davis

A rite of passage on Tuesday for a UC Davis student who may be the youngest ever PhD graduate.

Tanishq Abraham just earned his doctorate in biomedical engineering and is only 19 years old. He was born and raised in Sacramento and graduated high school at age 10.

CBS13 previously did a story on him and this was what he had to say.

"It's been a long journey since I started. Since then, it's been really exciting to be here."

He says he plans to take a short break from academics before he continues his research in medical artificial intelligence.