19-year-old arrested in connection to September deadly shooting in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

STOCKTON — Authorities made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Stockton last September.

Jaiden Liggins, 19, was taken into custody Friday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for a homicide charge, the Stockton Police Department said.

Liggins is suspected in the September 23, 2023, shooting death of a 40-year-old man in the area of Anne and East Ninth streets. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet clear if the suspect and victim knew each other. Details regarding a motive for the shooting or the circumstances leading up to it were not available.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 10:04 PM PST

