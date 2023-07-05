18-year-old shot, killed in Keyes; homicide investigation underway

KEYES – A young man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Stanislaus County community of Keyes.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the area of Anna Avenue and Clark Street just after 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a person down. At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot.

CPR and life-saving measures were started by deputies immediately, with medics soon taking over.

Deputies say the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed, but he has been identified as having been 18 years old.

Exactly what led up to the teen being shot is still under investigation.