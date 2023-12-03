17th annual Chanukah Wonderland festival held in Folsom

FOLSOM - The Sacramento region kicked off the Hanukkah holiday today with its 17th annual Wonderland Festival at the Folsom Community Center.

This year's event comes at a time of recent spikes in anti-Semitism and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The first night of Hanukkah lands on December 7th, which also marks two months since Hamas' first attack on Israel.

CBS13's Tori Apodaca has more on what this year's celebration means.

"Hanukkah is about the victory of light over might," said Rabbi Yossi Grossbaum.

The Jewish community in California's capital city is celebrating the miracles that birthed the Hanukkah holiday with family, friends, and food.

"There are so many traditions that are just so warm," said Rabbi Grossbaum.

But this year, there's an even deeper meaning to the menorah and shining bright.

"That's a theme for Hanukkah and even more relevant today when there is so much darkness, evil, and so many people are affected by it personally -- family, relatives," said Goldie Grossbaum.

Persecution and war are nothing new to the Jews.

"Unfortunately, Jewish history is full of experiences that are similar," said Rabbi Grossbaum.

But the community's hope for the holiday is that the light will outshine the darkness.

"How you can feel strong and sad and broken at the same time and more confident than ever," said Goldie Grossbaum.

"I am hoping that there will be a miracle this time around and Hamas will agree to release all the hostages," said attendee Parham Avi Shekrlab.

Even in the midst of war, they're finding light.

"We all have a light to shine, so go out there and shine it. And that's how we win [over] evil. That's how we get rid of the darkness and evil," said Goldie Grossbaum.