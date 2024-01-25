17-year-old shot in the leg in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities are investigating what led up to a 17-year-old boy being shot in the leg in south Sacramento late Wednesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just before 11:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 7400 block of Power Inn Road to investigate a shooting. That's where they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Medics soon rushed the teen to the hospital; his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Crime Scene Investigators have combed the area, and shell casings were found at the scene, but no suspect information has been released at this point.

Investigators are urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact them at (916) 874-5115.