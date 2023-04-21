17-year-old kayaker from Washington state drowns in South Yuba River

NEVADA COUNTY – A teenage boy has died after an apparent drowning along a remote area of the South Yuba River in Nevada County on Wednesday.

Nevada County Consolidated Fire says their swiftwater rescue team responded to a stretch of the river about 1.5 miles from Bridgeport crossing that afternoon for a possible drowning incident.

At the scene, crews found an unresponsive 17-year-old boy on the bank of the river. One other kayaker was with him, with the teen having been a part of a group of four experienced kayakers.

California Highway Patrol and a helicopter rescue crew moved the kayaker close to paramedics in Bridgeport. However, first responders soon pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

The name of the teen has not been released, but the Nevada County Sheriff's Office says the boy was a resident of Washington State.

Officials say the incident is a somber reminder of how cold and dangerous waterways are at the moment after this past winter season's heavy storms.