17-year-old boy shot, killed in Stockton on N. Pershing Avenue

STOCKTON – A teenager has died after a shooting in Stockton Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the 6200 block of N. Pershing Avenue just before 9 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

At the scene, a 17-year-old boy was found shot. He died at the scene, police say.

Exactly what led up to the teen being shot is unclear. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The name of the teen has not yet been released by authorities.

No suspect information was available.