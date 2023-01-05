Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old arrested in deadly New Year's Day shooting at Carmichael apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CARMICHAEL — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly New Year's Day shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Carmichael, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect was a 17-year-old but did not provide any information on the location and time of the arrest.

The shooting happened Sunday night at an apartment complex along the 2800 block of Westwood Lane.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground. He had a gunshot wound, deputies say, and had no pulse. Medics soon pronounced him dead.

The name of the man has not been released by authorities.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 6:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.