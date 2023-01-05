17-year-old arrested in deadly New Year's Day shooting at Carmichael apartment complex

CARMICHAEL — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly New Year's Day shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Carmichael, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect was a 17-year-old but did not provide any information on the location and time of the arrest.

The shooting happened Sunday night at an apartment complex along the 2800 block of Westwood Lane.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground. He had a gunshot wound, deputies say, and had no pulse. Medics soon pronounced him dead.

The name of the man has not been released by authorities.