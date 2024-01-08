17 men accused of targeting children for sex arrested in Turlock online chat operation
TURLOCK — Investigators arrested 17 men in an online chat operation aimed at catching predators targeting children for sexual activity, the Turlock Police Department said Monday.
Of those arrested, a dozen were local residents while the other five were out-of-county residents. Each suspect has since been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail where police say most are being held on a bail of $500,000.
The operation was conducted on January 5 and 6.
Here is a list of those who were arrested:
Antoni Shahbaz Yangejeh, 35, of Turlock
Juan Viera, Jr., 29, of Modesto
Fernando De La Cruz Martinez, 36 of Elverta
Devin Greer Dacanay, 22, of Turlock
Aaron Doub, 41, of Turlock
Justin Velez, 37, of Modesto
Mario de Jesus, 37, of Turlock
Armando Cardenas, 32, of Atwater
Leopoldo Garcia Aquino, 25, of Livingston
Salvador Nunez, 28, of Turlock
Cesar Linarez, Jr., 25, of Modesto
Bryce Wilkinson, 19, of Modesto
Gerad Slayton, 42, of Modesto
Jose Herrera Sanchez, 54, of Stevenson
Andrew Godinez, 21, of Delhi
Jesus Cerna Bernabe, 29, of Newman
Anthony Morrisette, 41, of Oakdale
All suspects face charges related to contacting a minor with intent to have sex with them, police said.
"This operation was the culmination of months of planning by the Turlock Police Department and cooperating agencies. I am proud of Detective Gina Giovacchini and our team for their efforts to intercept those looking to harm children in our community," Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden said.
