17 men accused of targeting children for sex arrested in Turlock online chat operation

TURLOCK — Investigators arrested 17 men in an online chat operation aimed at catching predators targeting children for sexual activity, the Turlock Police Department said Monday.

Of those arrested, a dozen were local residents while the other five were out-of-county residents. Each suspect has since been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail where police say most are being held on a bail of $500,000.

The operation was conducted on January 5 and 6.

Here is a list of those who were arrested:

Antoni Shahbaz Yangejeh, 35, of Turlock

Juan Viera, Jr., 29, of Modesto

Fernando De La Cruz Martinez, 36 of Elverta

Devin Greer Dacanay, 22, of Turlock

Aaron Doub, 41, of Turlock

Justin Velez, 37, of Modesto

Mario de Jesus, 37, of Turlock

Armando Cardenas, 32, of Atwater

Leopoldo Garcia Aquino, 25, of Livingston

Salvador Nunez, 28, of Turlock

Cesar Linarez, Jr., 25, of Modesto

Bryce Wilkinson, 19, of Modesto

Gerad Slayton, 42, of Modesto

Jose Herrera Sanchez, 54, of Stevenson

Andrew Godinez, 21, of Delhi

Jesus Cerna Bernabe, 29, of Newman

Anthony Morrisette, 41, of Oakdale

Top row, from left: Antoni Shahbaz Yangejeh, Juan Viera, Jr., Fernando de la Cruz Martinez, Justin Velez, Devin Greer Dacany, Aaron DoubMiddle row, from left: Armando Cardenas, Leopoldo Garcia Aquino, Cesar Linarez, Jr., Mario de Jesus, Jose Herrera SanchezBottom Row, from left: Salvador Nunez, Bryce Wilkinson, Gerad Slayton, Andrew Godinez, Jesus Cerna Bernabe, Anthony Morrisette Turlock Police Department



All suspects face charges related to contacting a minor with intent to have sex with them, police said.

"This operation was the culmination of months of planning by the Turlock Police Department and cooperating agencies. I am proud of Detective Gina Giovacchini and our team for their efforts to intercept those looking to harm children in our community," Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden said.