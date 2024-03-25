16-year-old shot, killed in Stockton on Palisades Drive

STOCKTON – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Stockton over the weekend, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the 8100 block of Palisades Drive just before 9 p.m. to investigate reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a teenager who had a gunshot wound.

That teen was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.

The name of the teen killed has also not yet been released.