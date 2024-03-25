Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old shot, killed in Stockton on Palisades Drive

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Stockton over the weekend, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the 8100 block of Palisades Drive just before 9 p.m. to investigate reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a teenager who had a gunshot wound.

That teen was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.

The name of the teen killed has also not yet been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 10:44 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.