Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old hurt in apparent gang-related stabbing in south Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

16-year-old hurt in apparent gang-related stabbing in south Sacramento
16-year-old hurt in apparent gang-related stabbing in south Sacramento 00:13

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a teenager was found stabbed in south Sacramento Monday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 3600 block of 41st Avenue to investigate a stabbing and found a 16-year-old hurt.

The teen was taken to the hospital but the extent of the injuries are not known.

Deputies did say they believe the incident was gang-related. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.