16-year-old hurt in apparent gang-related stabbing in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a teenager was found stabbed in south Sacramento Monday morning.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 3600 block of 41st Avenue to investigate a stabbing and found a 16-year-old hurt.
The teen was taken to the hospital but the extent of the injuries are not known.
Deputies did say they believe the incident was gang-related.
