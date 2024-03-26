16-year-old Foresthill resident killed in crash; 4 other teens suffer major injuries

FORESTHILL – A 16-year-old boy was killed and several other teenagers were hurt after an early morning crash in Foresthill on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Foresthill and Mayflower roads.

Five teenagers were in a Toyota RAV4, heading eastbound on Foresthill Road, when they came up to a curve in the road. For an unknown reason, the driver didn't follow the curve and instead went off the road – crashing into a tree.

The driver of a vehicle was a 16-year-old Foresthill resident; he suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says.

All four other teens, ranging in age from 16 to 17 and all either from Foresthill or Newcastle, in the vehicle suffered major injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the teens involved in the crash, but the Placer Union High School District released a statement on Tuesday confirming that the 16-year-old killed -- and three of the other teens -- was a student at Foresthill High School.

"Please join us in keeping the Foresthill students, staff, and community in your thoughts during these difficult times," the district stated.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation, but CHP says they suspect alcohol was a contributing factor.