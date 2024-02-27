15-year-old suspect formally charged in Rio Linda teen's murder, sheriff says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A 15-year-old suspect has now been formally charged in the murder of a 17-year-old in Rio Linda last year.

The incident happened early in the morning on Sept. 18, 2023 along the 6900 block of 22nd Street. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office investigators said a teen, later identified as 17-year-old Rio Linda resident Andres Julian Chavez, was shot and killed.

Several shots were fired at the teen, investigators said, but no other information has been released on what led up to the shooting.

Days after the shooting, the sheriff's office announced that a 15-year-old suspect had been arrested. Detectives also noted that they were still looking for other possible suspects.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that the 15-year-old arrested has now been formally charged with murder.

The teen suspect had originally been arrested only on gun charges, the sheriff's office noted.

Chavez had attended Rio Linda High School for a couple of years before switching to homeschooling, friends told CBS13.