15-year-old Stockton boy arrested after car chase

A 15-year-old Stockton boy has been arrested after being chased in a stolen vehicle, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit took place on Sunday morning just before 11 a.m., and the Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol chased the stolen vehicle from northbound I-5 in Lathrop to downtown Stockton, where the blue Hyundai got stuck in traffic.

The driver was wearing a black ski mask and he attempted to flee on foot after law enforcement boxed him in. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody with a loaded firearm found in his waistband.

He has been booked into Juvenile Hall on various charges relating to the firearm, stolen vehicle, and pursuit. Also, two HP laptops and a Crosley brand record player were found in the stolen car and may be stolen property.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the owners of these items to contact them at (209) 468-4400 (select Option 1) and refer to case number 23-6562.