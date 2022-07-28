Deputies investigating death along Placer County trail

PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a death that happened in the Sailor Flat Trailhead area late Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. near the Sailor Flat Trailhead.

No other details about the incident, including the age of the person killed, have been released at this point.

The Sailor Flat Trailhead is located about 90 miles northeast of Sacramento in the Tahoe National Forest.