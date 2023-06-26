Watch CBS News
14-year-old arrested in Elk Grove, faces a dozen counts of burglary

By Cecilio Padilla

ELK GROVE – A 14-year-old was arrested in Elk Grove over the weekend and is facing a dozen counts of burglary, among other charges.

The arrest happened Saturday morning after a resident near Lyndale Circle and Spring Ridge Way called to report seeing someone allegedly breaking into their vehicle. The suspect ran and hid in a nearby park after being confronted by the caller, police say.

Officers soon found the teen and took him into custody. Police say a window punch and pieces of glass were found with the teen.

Police say the teen was booked into juvenile hall and is facing 12 counts of burglary along with petty theft and possession of burglary tools charges.

Investigators also believe more burglary charges may be added against the teen. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 9:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

