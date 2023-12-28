14 protestors arrested during pro-Palestinian rally outside Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD - More than a dozen people who gathered outside Travis Air Force Base Thursday morning to draw attention to the base sending military aid to Israel were arrested.

The Fairfield Police Department said about 150 protestors dispersed to the base's three entrances.

Officers and representatives of the base met with organizers to allow them to protest while also allowing military personnel to enter the base.

After the meeting, police said some protestors moved into the streets and blocked the north and south entrances.

The protestors were asked to get out of the road multiple times and continue their protest on the shoulder, police said.

Police said each person was asked to leave the road but refused. The police department arrested 10 protestors at the North Gate and four protestors were arrested by the Solano County Sheriff's Office at the South Gate.

All 14 people were booked into jail for refusing to disperse.

Police said no force was used and no injuries were reported. The roads were clear by 9:30 a.m.

The police department said it became aware of the planned protest last week, saying the stated goal of the protest was to shut down all gates into and out of the base.

Officials at the Travis Air Force Base said they were aware of the rally and the base conducts a variety of missions in support of national objectives.