13-year-old arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A 13-year-old was arrested after leading a chase in a stolen car and crashing in the north Sacramento area, authorities said Monday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit of the vehicle began shortly after 2:45 p.m. at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive.

Fewer than five minutes later, the vehicle crashed into multiple parked cars in the area of Raley Boulevard and Youngs Avenue. The young driver and two other minors who were in the vehicle tried to run away from the scene but were quickly detained.

The 13-year-old was arrested while the other two were held for their parents to pick them up, authorities said.

No one was injured in the crash.