12-year-old riding a bicycle struck by a car in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE -- A 12-year-old riding his bicycle collided with a vehicle earlier this week, said Elk Grove Police Department.

The accident happened at the intersection of Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

The juvenile was riding his bicycle eastbound along the fifth lane shoulder area on Laguna Boulevard without a helmet and entered the intersection against a red light.

The car that hit him was traveling northbound on Bruceville Road in the second lane, and when they crashed into each other, the bicycle broadsided the car along the driver's side.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The juvenile was sent to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

An investigation has revealed that there are no other associated factors in this crash.