12-year-old recovering after hit-and-run amid surge in deadly crashes in Sacramento area

Sacramento-area parents looking for answers after child hit by vehicle on way to school

Sacramento-area parents looking for answers after child hit by vehicle on way to school

Sacramento-area parents looking for answers after child hit by vehicle on way to school

ROSEMONT – Rosemont parents are looking for answers after a 12-year-old student was hit by a car on their way to school.

"People got to pay attention to the road signs and what they have to be doing," Rosemont parent, Leo Chavez said.

According to the California Highway Patrol East Sacramento division, the student was riding their bike within the lines of the crosswalk directly outside of Albert Einstein Middle School.

The driver who hit the student never stopped.

"It's frustrating because you never know, this stuff can happen any time any day and as a parent it's scary," Chavez said.

The student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are now looking for a silver Hyundai Santa Fe they believe to be the driver.

This latest incident comes as the city of Sacramento recently declared a state of emergency over pedestrian safety.

Within the county, data shows there have been almost 30 deadly crashes involving pedestrians, bicyclists or "other" in all of Sacramento County since June. However, no proposal is in the works.

The county's Department of Transportation says after every deadly crash, its engineering crews will review the accident and determine whether something needs to be done.

"We could see a situation where the engineers feel something may need to occur like putting in speed bumps, a traffic calming device that will slow drivers down to make it safer for residents," county spokesman Matt Robinson said.

From law enforcement to county crews, the message remains the same: slow down and stay aware. Meanwhile, parents hope Thursday morning's hit-and-run driver turns themselves in.

"Do the right thing, show your face, do the right thing," Chavez said.