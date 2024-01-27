Watch CBS News
Local News

11-year-old stabbed, hospitalized in Sacramento County, deputies say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - An 11-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Sacramento County on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Yosemite Avenue around 5:40 p.m. after they said they received a report that the boy was stabbed by his 2-year-old sibling.

The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at this time.

No arrests have been made and deputies are currently at the scene. The investigation is in its early stages.

Deputies said it appears the boy was stabbed inside his home.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 6:12 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.