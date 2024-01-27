11-year-old stabbed, hospitalized in Sacramento County, deputies say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - An 11-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Sacramento County on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Yosemite Avenue around 5:40 p.m. after they said they received a report that the boy was stabbed by his 2-year-old sibling.

The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at this time.

No arrests have been made and deputies are currently at the scene. The investigation is in its early stages.

Deputies said it appears the boy was stabbed inside his home.