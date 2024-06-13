Watch CBS News
11-year-old bicyclist killed in crash near Modesto identified

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A boy who died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike near Modesto has been identified. 

The Stanislaus County coroner identified 11-year-old Jonathan Ramos of Ceres as the boy killed after he collided with a car on Crows Landing Road on Friday. 

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Crows Landing Road south of Highway 99 in the unincorporated area of Stanislaus County. 

Ramos was riding his bike south on Crows Landing Road when the driver of an Acura was heading north. Ramos turned his bike to the left, entered the northbound lane and was hit by the Acura. 

Ramos was thrown off his bike and rushed to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto where he died.

Officers said driving under the influence was not a factor in the crash. 

First published on June 13, 2024 / 3:23 PM PDT

