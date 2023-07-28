11 people taken to hospital, 3 with major injuries, after Sacramento County crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Nearly a dozen people are being taken to the hospital after a crash in rural Sacramento County on Friday.
California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Twin Cities Road, just east of Interstate 5.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Officers said three people who suffered major injuries have been transported to the hospital. Another eight people are also being taken to the hospital for precautionary and minor injuries.
Due to the crash, the northbound I-5 onramp from Twin Cities Road is closed.
