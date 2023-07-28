Watch CBS News
Local News

11 people taken to hospital, 3 with major injuries, after Sacramento County crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

11 hurt in crash on Twin Cities Road in Sacramento County
11 hurt in crash on Twin Cities Road in Sacramento County 00:20

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Nearly a dozen people are being taken to the hospital after a crash in rural Sacramento County on Friday.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Twin Cities Road, just east of Interstate 5.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Officers said three people who suffered major injuries have been transported to the hospital. Another eight people are also being taken to the hospital for precautionary and minor injuries.

Due to the crash, the northbound I-5 onramp from Twin Cities Road is closed. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 3:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.