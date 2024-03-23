Watch CBS News
Local News

11 arrested during pro-Palestinian protest outside Travis Air Force Base

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FAIRFIELD - Nearly a dozen people were arrested for blocking Air Base Parkway during a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Travis Air Force Base on Friday, police said. 

Police said about 20 people were near the intersection of Air Base Parkway and Parker Road at 6 a.m. The group was staying on the shoulder and the center median but just after 7 a.m., the group entered the crosswalk across Air Base Parkway and remained there, blocking traffic, police said. 

Other people blocked the hospital gate entrance to the base. Police said the group was warned about blocked traffic.

The group had stopped traffic for about five minutes when officers gave them orders to get out of the road. But police said they remain in the intersection and 11 people were arrested. 

3.jpg
Police said nails were found on a road near the Travis Air Force Base prior to a protest on March 22. Fairfield Police Department

Just before the protest at the Main Gate, a large amount of furniture and nail clusters facing up to pop tires were found on the road to the South Gate. Police said there were anti-war signs on the furniture. 

Police shut down Peterson Road for about an hour while the debris was cleaned up. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 4:28 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.