11 arrested during pro-Palestinian protest outside Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD - Nearly a dozen people were arrested for blocking Air Base Parkway during a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Travis Air Force Base on Friday, police said.

Police said about 20 people were near the intersection of Air Base Parkway and Parker Road at 6 a.m. The group was staying on the shoulder and the center median but just after 7 a.m., the group entered the crosswalk across Air Base Parkway and remained there, blocking traffic, police said.

Other people blocked the hospital gate entrance to the base. Police said the group was warned about blocked traffic.

The group had stopped traffic for about five minutes when officers gave them orders to get out of the road. But police said they remain in the intersection and 11 people were arrested.

Police said nails were found on a road near the Travis Air Force Base prior to a protest on March 22. Fairfield Police Department

Just before the protest at the Main Gate, a large amount of furniture and nail clusters facing up to pop tires were found on the road to the South Gate. Police said there were anti-war signs on the furniture.

Police shut down Peterson Road for about an hour while the debris was cleaned up.