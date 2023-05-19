Watch CBS News
$10K reward for information offered in Stockton Post Office burglary

STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in identifying the suspects who burglarized a U.S. Post Office in Stockton.

The two suspects and vehicle they left in. US Postal Inspection Service

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the suspects pulled up at the E. Main Street office early in the morning on May 9 and stole mail. Surveillance photos show the suspects trying the doors of mail trucks and even apparently accessing a building.

Exactly how much mail was stolen by the suspects has not been revealed.

Both of the suspects, who appear to be a man and a woman, were wearing masks. Notably, however, the woman was wearing pink pants and pink sneakers at the time of the crime.

The suspects took off in a grey, early 2000s Toyota Corolla with dark rims and a covered back license plate.

A $10,000 reward for information is being offered to try and help catch the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455. 

