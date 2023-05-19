$10K reward for information offered in Stockton Post Office burglary
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in identifying the suspects who burglarized a U.S. Post Office in Stockton.
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the suspects pulled up at the E. Main Street office early in the morning on May 9 and stole mail. Surveillance photos show the suspects trying the doors of mail trucks and even apparently accessing a building.
Exactly how much mail was stolen by the suspects has not been revealed.
Both of the suspects, who appear to be a man and a woman, were wearing masks. Notably, however, the woman was wearing pink pants and pink sneakers at the time of the crime.
The suspects took off in a grey, early 2000s Toyota Corolla with dark rims and a covered back license plate.
A $10,000 reward for information is being offered to try and help catch the suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the pair is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455.
