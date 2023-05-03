102 people arrested, 3 young teens rescued in operation against human trafficking in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO – Authorities say a multi-week operation against human trafficking in Sacramento County has netted more than 100 arrests.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the operation totaled seven days across three weeks.

Suspected sex buyers and human traffickers were targeted.

Three juveniles – who were only 13, 15 and 16 years old – were rescued in the operation, the sheriff's office says.

Of the 102 arrests made, authorities say 31 were alleged sex buyers while 3 others were felony sex traffickers.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of any of the people arrested at this point in the investigation.

Numerous agencies helped in the effort, including: the FBI, HIS, ATF, CDCR Parole, the Sacramento County DA's office, and Sacramento County Probation.