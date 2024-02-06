100-gallon diesel spill, crashes force closure of westbound I-80 in Sierra

SODA SPRINGS — Multiple crashes and a large diesel fuel spill forced an extended closure of westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol's Truckee division said the closure, which is at the Donner Lake interchange was expected to last around 30-45 minutes. However, that changed when Caltrans said a big rig crashed near the interchange, leading to an approximately 100-gallon diesel spill on the roadway.

It's tough sledding on westbound I-80 tonight after a big rig crash near Soda Springs has closed all traffic at the... Posted by Caltrans District 3 on Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Further down the hill from the big rig crash, near Whitmore Grade, CHP and Caltrans crews responded to a four-vehicle crash.

It is not yet clear when the closed stretch of I-80 will reopen. Eastbound traffic is not affected.

Following an atmospheric river that moved through the region and pummeled Northern California on Sunday, roads up and down the mountain have been wet and slick.

For up-to-date conditions on roadways across the Sierra, go here.