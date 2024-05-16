Man sought after 100 cars vandalized in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing at least 100 cars in the Yuba City area in early May.

The Yuba City Police Department said the vandalism occurred overnight from May 4 into May 5 in the northern part of the city near Regency Park.

The estimated total damage to the cars is around $175,000, police said. There were 100 cars reported to have received damage.

Image of Pouriya Sahand, 23 Yuba City Police Department

Puriya Sahand, 23, has been identified as the suspected vandal. Yuba City police said it is believed he is in the Sacramento area.

Anyone who may know of Sahand's whereabouts should contact the Yuba City Police Department.