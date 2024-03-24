10-year-old girl, man shot while sleeping in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON - Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, are expected to be OK after they were struck by gunfire while they were sleeping in their home in Stockton, police said.

Police responded to the 1700 block of South El Dorado Street, near Edison High School, for reports that multiple people were shot.

At the scene, they found a 36-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl were struck by gunfire. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

There was no information about a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.