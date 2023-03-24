Watch CBS News
Local Community

10 vehicles impounded for illegal sideshow activities

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 03/24/2023
Morning headlines - 03/24/2023 01:35

STOCKTON -- 10 vehicles were impounded by the San Joaquin County Multi-Agency Sideshow Task Force during a sideshow mission on Thursday night. 

sideshow-mission-6-stockton-police.jpg
Andres Morado

According to Stockton Police Department, the Task Force was in the areas of Stockton where illegal sideshow activities have taken place before. Many of the locations they visited were closed to Highway 99 and Interstate 5, but there were some in residential neighborhoods. Some of these locations are Delaware Ave. and Alpine Ave., West Ln. and E. Alpine Ave., and the Main Street corridor in East Stockton. 

They made a total of 7 arrests, which includes 3 arrests for reckless driving, 2 pursuit arrests, 1 gun arrest, and 1 warrant arrest. 32 citations were also issued. 

The Task Force will be conducting enforcement missions related to illegal sideshow activity over the next few months. 

The Stockton Police Department is urging anyone with information related to illegal sideshows to call them at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.