10 vehicles impounded for illegal sideshow activities

STOCKTON -- 10 vehicles were impounded by the San Joaquin County Multi-Agency Sideshow Task Force during a sideshow mission on Thursday night.

Andres Morado

According to Stockton Police Department, the Task Force was in the areas of Stockton where illegal sideshow activities have taken place before. Many of the locations they visited were closed to Highway 99 and Interstate 5, but there were some in residential neighborhoods. Some of these locations are Delaware Ave. and Alpine Ave., West Ln. and E. Alpine Ave., and the Main Street corridor in East Stockton.

They made a total of 7 arrests, which includes 3 arrests for reckless driving, 2 pursuit arrests, 1 gun arrest, and 1 warrant arrest. 32 citations were also issued.

The Task Force will be conducting enforcement missions related to illegal sideshow activity over the next few months.

The Stockton Police Department is urging anyone with information related to illegal sideshows to call them at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.