10 people displaced after Stallion Way house fire in Turlock
TURLOCK – Ten people were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a home in Turlock, officials said Wednesday.
The Turlock Fire Department said the fire happened shortly after 1:20 p.m. along Stallion Way. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and the front of the home.
Firefighters were able to bring it under control in about 30 minutes.
The American Red Cross was assisting the ten displaced people with temporary housing. No injuries were reported.
