Watch CBS News
Local News

10 people displaced after Stallion Way house fire in Turlock

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TURLOCK – Ten people were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a home in Turlock, officials said Wednesday.

The Turlock Fire Department said the fire happened shortly after 1:20 p.m. along Stallion Way. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and the front of the home.

Today, at approximately 1:22 pm all Turlock Fire units responded to a working structure fire in the 1400 block of...

Posted by City of Turlock - Fire Department on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Firefighters were able to bring it under control in about 30 minutes.

The American Red Cross was assisting the ten displaced people with temporary housing. No injuries were reported.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 9:26 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.