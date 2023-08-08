10% increment in UC Davis 2023 applicants, California residents

DAVIS -- New statistics by UC Davis revealed that the freshman and transfer admission to UC Davis has increased by 10% for applicants and California residents as compared to 2022.

There is also an increase in admission from applicants from historically underrepresented groups.

Robert Penman, Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions, said, "We are pleased to offer a world-class UC Davis education to more applications - not only from groups historically underrepresented in higher education, but also from low-income families and from families where they'd be in that first generation to earn a four-year degree."

Among all the offers of admission made, 32,170 of them are California residents. This is an increase of 9.7% from 2022.

39,601 admissions were offered for freshman status, which is an increase of 11.3%, and 9,530 were made to transfer students, which is an increase of 4.7%.