Watch CBS News
Local Community

1 woman dead due to a fire in North Highlands, officials say

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

1 woman dead due to a fire, officials say
1 woman dead due to a fire, officials say 00:25

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- A woman who was living in a 5th wheel under a freeway was found dead due to a fire.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, multiple RVs and trailers caught fire along Roseville Road on Monday morning. 

Fire crews worked to ensure that all occupants in the vehicles were out while extinguishing the blaze. 

California Highway Patrol were called in to assist with traffic control. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 8:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.