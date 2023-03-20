1 woman dead due to a fire in North Highlands, officials say

1 woman dead due to a fire, officials say 1 woman dead due to a fire, officials say 00:25

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- A woman who was living in a 5th wheel under a freeway was found dead due to a fire.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, multiple RVs and trailers caught fire along Roseville Road on Monday morning.

Fire crews worked to ensure that all occupants in the vehicles were out while extinguishing the blaze.

California Highway Patrol were called in to assist with traffic control.

