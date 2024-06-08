1 shot dead, several people stabbed after large fight at Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY – One person has died and several people were stabbed at Lake Berryessa on Saturday, authorities say.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office says they started getting reports about a big fight at the Oak Shores Day Use Area.

At the scene, deputies found one person had been shot. Deputies say that person, only identified as a man at this point, died from the gunshot injuries.

Several other people were stabbed in the fight, the sheriff's office says. Two of those victims had to be airlifted to hospitals in the area, while several other stabbing victims showed up at hospitals on their own.

It's unclear how many stabbing victims there were.

No arrests have been made and it's unclear exactly what started the fight. The Napa Sheriff's Office is at the scene investigating. Detectives expect to be out at the scene all night, the sheriff's office says.

The Oak Shores Day Use Area is towards the middle western shore of Lake Berryessa.