1 shot and 1 beaten at a party on Halloween night in North Highlands

SACRAMENTO -- One person has been shot and another beaten during a party in North Highlands.

Early Wednesday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff responded to a call in the 4100 block of Cornelia Way of a loud party with more than 50 people when they heard gunshots.

One person was originally thought to have been shot in the head, but had actually been beaten up.

Another victim was shot in the leg.

Both victims are in the hospital and are expected to survive.