1 person taken to hospital after shooting on Church Avenue in Arden Arcade

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ARDEN ARCADE – A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Arden Arcade on Monday night.

The scene is along the 2300 block of Church Avenue.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say the victim was taken to the hospital before investigators got to the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was apparently approached by multiple suspects at Bohemian Park nearby. The man was then shot; he is expected to survive, authorities say.

No description of the suspects was available. 

First published on September 4, 2023 / 9:22 PM

