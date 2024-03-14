Watch CBS News
1 person taken to hospital after minor plane crash at Nevada County Airport

By Cecilio Padilla

NEVADA COUNTY – One person has been taken to the hospital after a minor plane crash at the Nevada County Airport late Thursday morning.

Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department crews and several other agencies responded just before noon after a report of an aircraft down.

At the scene, first responders found that a small plane had landed off the runway. The plane was also leaking fuel, Nevada County Consolidated Fire officials said.

Crews have mitigated the fuel leak. It's unclear how much fuel was spilled, however.

The person injured in the crash suffered minor injuries, officials said. That person has been taken to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the plane crash will be investigated. 

