Stabbing during Rosemont home invasion robbery leaves 1 injured
ROSEMONT - One person has been stabbed during a home invasion robbery in Rosemont.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, someone entered a residence in the 9600 block of Cassandra Way in Sacramento and robbed the residents. During the incident, the suspect also stabbed one of the residents.
The victim received non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's department says.
No further information about the incident has been released.
