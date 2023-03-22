Watch CBS News
Local News

Stabbing during Rosemont home invasion robbery leaves 1 injured

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROSEMONT - One person has been stabbed during a home invasion robbery in Rosemont. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, someone entered a residence in the 9600 block of Cassandra Way in Sacramento and robbed the residents. During the incident, the suspect also stabbed one of the residents.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's department says. 

No further information about the incident has been released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 9:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.