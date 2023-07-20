1 person shot in North Sacramento expected to survive

SACRAMENTO - One person was shot Thursday afternoon in Sacramento and is expected to survive.

According to a statement from police in Sacramento, just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Beaumont Street in an area known as Old North Sacramento. Officers arrived at the scene of the reported shooting and found a victim who had suffered at least one gunshot wound, which is believed to be non-life-threatening.

The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries, say cops.

No further details about the shooting have come to light and police are continuing with their investigation.