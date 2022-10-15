1 person shot Friday night in Modesto expected to recover

MODESTO - One person is recovering after being shot in Modesto Friday.

According to a Modesto Police Department spokesperson, just after 9:30 p.m., there were shots fired in the area of MLK Blvd. and California St. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting and found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They also found spent bullet casings.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are searching for the suspect, but have not released a description of that person.