Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person shot Friday night in Modesto expected to recover

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO  - One person is recovering after being shot in Modesto Friday. 

According to a Modesto Police Department spokesperson, just after 9:30 p.m., there were shots fired in the area of MLK Blvd. and California St. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting and found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They also found spent bullet casings. 

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover. 

Police are searching for the suspect, but have not released a description of that person. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 10:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.